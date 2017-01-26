Report: NFLPA reviewing Chris Conley’s concussion evaluation vs. Steelers

The NFL Players Association is apparently reviewing the way the Chiefs handled Chris Conley’s concussion evaluation during the second half of their 18-16 divisional-round loss to Pittsburgh on Jan. 15.
Pro Football Talk, which reported the news, said it’s unclear whether the NFL is also investigating the situation.
Conley was hit in the head by Steelers safety Sean Davis during a play, causing Conley to lie on the ground for several moments.
Conley, however, returned to action after a brief absence. He said after the game that he went through concussion protocol before returning.
“Yes, they checked me out — it was mostly a hit to my back and ribs, not my head,” he said.
Chiefs coach Andy Reid said after the game that Conley suffered a rib injury, and Conley said the club did x-rays on the area afterwards, as well.
“The hit just knocked the wind out me,” he said.
