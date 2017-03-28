Given the importance of safety position, Chiefs say decision to lock up Sorensen was easy

Given the changing nature of the safety position, Chiefs coach Andy Reid was happy to see the club lock up third-year pro Daniel Sorensen this offseason via a four-year, $16 million deal.
“He fit a certain role and has done it very, very well,” Reid said. “So we thought it was important to get him (signed). And he’s still a real good special-teams player on top of that.”
Sorensen, 27, recorded career highs in 2016 with 63 tackles, six pass deflections, three interceptions and two forced fumbles while playing 48 percent of the Chiefs’ defensive snaps as Husain Abdullah’s replacement in dime subpackages, which has basically morphed into a starting position given the pass-happy nature of today’s football.
“The throwing game has never been as efficient as it is today, and probably hasn’t been used quite as often, by as many teams, with as many receivers as there are today, so matchups become huge,” Reid said.
“It’s hard to find that tight end that’s that big blocker anymore. Most of them are more receiver than they are blocker, so you’ve got to be able to cover those guys, and you need that guy that’s got a little size and a little strength but has the quickness to work with those people. And there’s got to be that physical part of it.”
Sorensen also continued his work as a core special-teams player, logging 81 percent of the defensive snaps one year after he was chosen as a special-teams captain for the playoffs.
Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor. Download Red Zone Extra, The Star’s Chiefs app.
