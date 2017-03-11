Chiefs extend Daniel Sorensen for four years

Chiefs safety Daniel Sorensen will be in the mix for some time.
On Saturday, the team agreed to a four-year, $16 million extension with almost half that guaranteed with a little more than $2 million in incentives, a source confirmed to The Star.
The news was first reported by according to NFL Network.
The Chiefs had about $7 million in salary cap room prior to the extension.
By offering Sorensen, a restricted free agent, a second-round tender earlier this week, the Chiefs had already assured themselves the possibility of retaining Sorensen’s services. The tender allowed him to test free agency – which began on Thursday – but it gave the Chiefs the opportunity to match any offer Sorensen receives. If they declined to do so, they would have received a second-round pick from the team that signs him.
Teams, however, rarely sign another team’s restricted free agent if there is a draft pick attached to the move, so if the two sides couldn’t have hammered out an extension, Sorensen would have been slated to play the 2017 season for the $2.746 million tender before hitting the market again as an unrestricted free agent next March.
But the Chiefs have avoided that, it appears, and with good reason. Sorensen, a 27-year-old Brigham Young product, recorded career highs in 2016 with 63 tackles, six pass deflections, three interceptions and two forced fumbles while playing 48 percent of the Chiefs’ defensive snaps as Husain Abdullah’s replacement in dime subpackages.
Sorensen also continued his work as a core special-teams player, logging 81 percent of the defensive snaps one year after he was chosen as a special-teams captain for the playoffs.
