Safety Sorensen, kicker Santos can test free-agent market, but Chiefs can match offers

The Chiefs have taken steps to retain a pair of key restricted free agents, placing a second-round tender on safety Daniel Sorensen and an original-round tender on kicker Cairo Santos.
Each player will now be allowed to test free agency, but the Chiefs will have the opportunity to match any offer that either receives.
If they decline to do so with Sorensen, they will receive a second-round pick from the team that signs him.
If they decline to do so with Santos, they will receive no compensation, because he was signed as an undrafted free agent in 2014.
If neither player receives an offer on the open market, each will play 2017 on his respective tender offer. For Sorensen, the cap charge is $2.746 million. For Santos, it is $1.797 million.
The Chiefs have one more restricted free agent in receiver Albert Wilson. It is currently unclear whether he has been tendered.
Sorensen, a 27-year-old BYU product, just completed his third pro season. He recorded career highs with 63 tackles, six pass deflections, three interceptions and two forced fumbles as Husain Abdullah’s replacement in dime subpackages.
Sorensen also continued his work as a core special-teams player, logging 81 percent of the defensive snaps one year after he was chosen as a special-teams captain for the playoffs.
Santos, a 25-year-old product of Tulane, also recently completed his third season. He was named a Pro Bowl alternate after posting a career high in field-goal percentage (88.6). He kicked a career-long 54-yard field goal last season.
Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor. Download Red Zone Extra, The Star's Chiefs app.
