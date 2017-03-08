Safety Sorensen, kicker Santos can test free-agent market, but Chiefs can match offers

1:00 Audio: John Dorsey on his future with Chiefs Pause

3:28 Charles Harris talks about Mizzou's new scheme & why D-Line Zou matters to him

1:20 Arkansas student juggles for police after traffic stop

1:36 Preparing for the Big 12 Tournament

1:18 Family of KC murder victim seek help from community in identifying killer

2:12 Recent off-court events involving KU basketball team and McCarthy Hall

1:30 Get to know the Big 12 men's basketball tournament field

2:57 Oak Grove residents dig out after tornadoes destroy hundreds of homes and businesses

1:20 Missouri-made Gracie Gold seeks reset after jarring 2016