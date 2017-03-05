Chiefs scheduled formal interviews with several cornerbacks at combine

The Chiefs have continued to do their due diligence on defensive prospects, as they’ve scheduled several formal interviews with a number of cornerbacks at the NFL Combine, The Star has learned.
Corners who have confirmed formal interviews with the Chiefs include: Fabian Moreau of UCLA, Quincy Wilson of Florida, Tre’Davious White of Louisiana State, Cameron Sutton of Tennessee, Adoree’ Jackson of Southern California and Jeremy Clark of Michigan.
All stand at least 5 feet 11, fitting the physical profile of the type of corners the Chiefs have traditionally been interested in.
Formal interviews are historically an indicator of a team’s interest since each club only gets 60 of those 15-minute sit-downs with prospects during the combine.
Other confirmed players who had formal interviews scheduled with the Chiefs include: Notre Dame quarterback DeShone Kizer, North Carolina quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson, Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes II, Pittsburgh quarterback Nathan Peterman, Miami quarterback Brad Kaaya, Louisiana-Lafayette running back Elijah McGuire, Ohio State running back/receiver Curtis Samuel, North Carolina State running back Matt Dayes, Wyoming running back Brian Hill, Missouri edge rusher Charles Harris, Ohio edge rusher Tarell Basham and Vanderbilt inside linebacker Zach Cunningham.
Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor. Download Red Zone Extra, The Star's Chiefs app.
