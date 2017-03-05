Breaking down the contract details for Eric Berry and Laurent Duvernay-Tardif

Eric Berry and Laurent Duvernay-Tardif each received recent contract extensions from the Chiefs. The Star previously reported their first-year salary cap numbers, but here are the rest of their contract details.
▪ Berry’s contract is for six years and $78 million. It includes $40 million guaranteed and a $20 million signing bonus, the richest ever given to a NFL defensive back.
The first-year cap number is $5 million. It includes a base salary of $900,000 and a workout bonus of $100,000.
Berry’s cap numbers are as follows: $13 million in 2018, $16.5 million in 2019, $13.5 million in 2020, $16 million in 2021 and $14 million in 2022. He has workout bonuses of $100,000 each year.
▪ Duvernay-Tardif’s deal is worth five years and $35.1 million with $21 million guaranteed and a $10 million signing bonus.
Duvernay-Tardif’s cap numbers are as follows: $2.7 million in 2017, $5.3 million in 2018, $8.2 million in 2019, $9 million in 2020 and $9.2 million in 2021. Duvernay-Tardif has a base salary of $7.9 million in 2022.
Interestingly enough, he also has roster bonuses of $500,000 per game in 2020, 2021 and 2022 — a potential $8 million windfall per season — and a $50,000 workout bonus every year from 2018-22.
Duvernay-Tardif also has an $8,500 workout bonus in 2017.
