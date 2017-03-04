Mizzou’s Charles Harris among defenders formally interviewed by Chiefs at combine

The Chiefs have invested a number of formal interviews on offensive players at this year’s NFL Combine, but they haven’t forgotten about the defensive players.
Of the players who spoke to the media on Saturday, three of them — Missouri edge rusher Charles Harris, Ohio edge rusher Tarell Basham and Vanderbilt inside linebacker Zach Cunningham — all confirmed they had formal interviews scheduled with the Chiefs.
Harris, who is 6 feet 3 and 244 pounds, had nine sacks in 2016. Basham, who is 6 feet 4 and 249 pounds, had 11 1/2 sacks last season. Cummingham, who is 6 feet 4 and 212 pounds, had 125 tackles in 13 games in 2016.
Formal interviews are historically an indicator of a team’s interest since each club only gets 60 of those 15-minute sit-downs with prospects during the event.
Other confirmed players who had formal interviews scheduled with the Chiefs include: Notre Dame quarterback DeShone Kizer, North Carolina quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson, Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes II, Pittsburgh quarterback Nathan Peterman, Miami quarterback Brad Kaaya, Louisiana-Lafayette running back Elijah McGuire, Ohio State running back/receiver Curtis Samuel, North Carolina State running back Matt Dayes and Wyoming running back Brian Hill.
Chiefs hire defensive assistant
The Chiefs have added Terry Brandon to their staff as a defensive assistant, The Star has learned.
Prior to joining the Chiefs, Brandon was a graduate assistant coach at Bethune-Cookman.
Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor. Download Red Zone Extra, The Star's Chiefs app.
