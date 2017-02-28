Chiefs keep Eric Berry in KC with multi-year deal that makes him NFL’s top-paid safety

The heart and soul of the Chiefs will remain in Kansas City.
On Tuesday, star safety Eric Berry and the Chiefs reached a six-year, $78 million contract agreement, a source with knowledge of the deal confirmed to The Star. The contract also includes $40 million guaranteed with a $20 million signing bonus, according to the source.
Berry, 28, is coming off a second consecutive All-Pro season and has said multiple times throughout the offseason that he had no intention of playing in 2017 on a one-year franchise tender.
He will no longer have to deal with possibility, however, as the Chiefs and Berry’s agent, Chad Speck, made significant ground toward a long-term contract in recent days, culminating in a deal that will make Berry the NFL’s highest-paid safety.
Berry’s average salary of $13 million on the new contract surpasses the $12.5 million per year given to Arizona safety Tyrann Mathieu last summer, and while their guaranteed money is the same, Berry’s signing bonus is more than Mathieu’s $15.5 million.
The contract with Berry allows the Chiefs to keep nose tackle Dontari Poe with the franchise tag. The deadline to use a franchise tag is 3 p.m. Wednesday.
NFL Network first reported the Chiefs and Berry were close to agreeing on a new contract.
