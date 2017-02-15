Chiefs will likely pass on 2017 option for backup quarterback Nick Foles

When Nick Foles signed with the Chiefs in late July, he joined the team to reunite with coach Andy Reid, whom he trusted to help him develop as a quarterback.
It now appears that Foles will move to another team, as a source confirmed to The Star on Wednesday that the Chiefs will likely pass on Foles’ contract option for the 2017 season.
Fox Sports first reported the news.
The NFL Players Association had listed Foles’ potential 2017 cap number as $10.75 million, but that number is incorrect. Foles’ option is instead a more manageable $6.75 million, with a base salary of $6.4 million.
The decision to walk away from Foles would leave the Chiefs with three quarterbacks: starter Alex Smith, seldom-used Tyler Bray and Joel Stave, who was signed to a reserve-futures contract after last season.
Foles, 28, signed with the Chiefs after a rough one-year stint with the Rams, who released him a few months after selecting quarterback Jared Goff No. 1 overall in the 2016 NFL Draft.
Foles had little success in his one year with the Rams, completing 56.4 percent of his passes for 2,052 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions. But he did show promise in Philadelphia: he made the Pro Bowl in 2013, when he completed 64 percent of his passes for 27 touchdowns and two interceptions.
Reid, who drafted Foles in the third round in 2012, snapped up Foles to settle an uncertain backup quarterback competition in Kansas City.
Foles filled that role admirably. The 6-foot-6, 243-pound right-hander completed 16 of 22 passes for 223 yards and two touchdowns in Week 8 against the Indianapolis Colts in relief of injured starter Alex Smith.
Foles struggled a bit more the next week as the starter, completing 20 of 33 passes for 187 yards and a touchdown, but played well enough for the Chiefs to get a 19-14 win over a Jacksonville Jaguars team that finished 3-13.
Smith returned to the starting lineup the next week against Carolina, however, and Foles never played another down.
Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor. Download Red Zone Extra, The Star’s Chiefs app.
