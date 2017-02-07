Chiefs

February 7, 2017 1:43 PM

Kansas City ranks high in Super Bowl ratings

By Blair Kerkhoff

No Chiefs in the Super Bowl, but Kansas City watched anyway.

Kansas City ranked 16th among the top 56 markets, with a 53.0 rating. That means 53 percent of the 919,020 households in Kansas City with a television — about 487,000 — were tuned into the game.

That contributed to the 111.3 million viewers for the game on Fox. The audience tied for the fourth most-viewed program in TV history but it was lower than last year’s 111.9 million.

The halftime show featuring Lady Gaga drew 117.5 viewers, making it the second most watched halftime show behind Katy Perry’s show two years ago.

The highest percentage audience for New England’s 34-28 victory over Atlanta in the first overtime game in Super Bowl history, was not in Boston or Atlanta but in another NFL city.

The 57.9 percent rating in Pittsburgh topped all major markets. Buffalo was second at 57.2, followed by Atlanta at 57.0. Boston was eighth at 54.3.

Here are the ratings for the nation’s top 56 markets:

 
Pittsburgh57.978
Buffalo57.278
Atlanta5782
Norfolk55.975
Richmond55.773
Milwaukee54.875
Providence54.678
Boston54.381
Indianapolis54.175
Minneapolis5478
Hartford5472
Jacksonville53.972
Greenville53.669
Las Vegas53.376
Birmingham53.368
Kansas City5373
Ft. Myers52.771
Seattle52.678
Nashville52.269
Memphis51.967
Dayton51.971
Washington, DC51.875
Knoxville5168
Charlotte50.471
Cleveland50.172
Baltimore49.568
San Diego49.477
Columbus, OH49.268
Detroit49.170
Philadelphia48.870
Denver48.880
Phoenix48.774
Sacramento48.674
Raleigh-Durham48.668
Louisville48.668
San Antonio48.573
Albuquerque48.571
Greensboro48.467
New Orleans48.467
Tampa-St. Pete48.371
West Palm Beach48.367
Austin48.274
Dallas47.573
St. Louis47.569
Oklahoma City47.564
Houston47.474
New York46.668
Tulsa46.661
Portland46.272
Cincinnati45.666
San Francisco45.277
Chicago45.169
Orlando44.465
Los Angeles41.870
Salt Lake City38.669
Miami37.861

