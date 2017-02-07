Kansas City ranks high in Super Bowl ratings

No Chiefs in the Super Bowl, but Kansas City watched anyway.
Kansas City ranked 16th among the top 56 markets, with a 53.0 rating. That means 53 percent of the 919,020 households in Kansas City with a television — about 487,000 — were tuned into the game.
That contributed to the 111.3 million viewers for the game on Fox. The audience tied for the fourth most-viewed program in TV history but it was lower than last year’s 111.9 million.
The halftime show featuring Lady Gaga drew 117.5 viewers, making it the second most watched halftime show behind Katy Perry’s show two years ago.
The highest percentage audience for New England’s 34-28 victory over Atlanta in the first overtime game in Super Bowl history, was not in Boston or Atlanta but in another NFL city.
The 57.9 percent rating in Pittsburgh topped all major markets. Buffalo was second at 57.2, followed by Atlanta at 57.0. Boston was eighth at 54.3.
Here are the ratings for the nation’s top 56 markets:
|Pittsburgh
|57.9
|78
|Buffalo
|57.2
|78
|Atlanta
|57
|82
|Norfolk
|55.9
|75
|Richmond
|55.7
|73
|Milwaukee
|54.8
|75
|Providence
|54.6
|78
|Boston
|54.3
|81
|Indianapolis
|54.1
|75
|Minneapolis
|54
|78
|Hartford
|54
|72
|Jacksonville
|53.9
|72
|Greenville
|53.6
|69
|Las Vegas
|53.3
|76
|Birmingham
|53.3
|68
|Kansas City
|53
|73
|Ft. Myers
|52.7
|71
|Seattle
|52.6
|78
|Nashville
|52.2
|69
|Memphis
|51.9
|67
|Dayton
|51.9
|71
|Washington, DC
|51.8
|75
|Knoxville
|51
|68
|Charlotte
|50.4
|71
|Cleveland
|50.1
|72
|Baltimore
|49.5
|68
|San Diego
|49.4
|77
|Columbus, OH
|49.2
|68
|Detroit
|49.1
|70
|Philadelphia
|48.8
|70
|Denver
|48.8
|80
|Phoenix
|48.7
|74
|Sacramento
|48.6
|74
|Raleigh-Durham
|48.6
|68
|Louisville
|48.6
|68
|San Antonio
|48.5
|73
|Albuquerque
|48.5
|71
|Greensboro
|48.4
|67
|New Orleans
|48.4
|67
|Tampa-St. Pete
|48.3
|71
|West Palm Beach
|48.3
|67
|Austin
|48.2
|74
|Dallas
|47.5
|73
|St. Louis
|47.5
|69
|Oklahoma City
|47.5
|64
|Houston
|47.4
|74
|New York
|46.6
|68
|Tulsa
|46.6
|61
|Portland
|46.2
|72
|Cincinnati
|45.6
|66
|San Francisco
|45.2
|77
|Chicago
|45.1
|69
|Orlando
|44.4
|65
|Los Angeles
|41.8
|70
|Salt Lake City
|38.6
|69
|Miami
|37.8
|61
Blair Kerkhoff: 816-234-4730, @BlairKerkhoff
