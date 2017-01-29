Chiefs punter Dustin Colquitt treasures Pro Bowl experience

One Pro Bowler who didn’t take the experience this year for granted is Chiefs punter Dustin Colquitt.
Colquitt, a 12-year pro who was added to the roster as a replacement for Indianapolis’ Pat McAfee, was intent on treasuring the second Pro Bowl appearance of his career. After several strong seasons — with largely no recognition — he knows how difficult it is for punters to get there.
“That’s the toughest thing about being a specialist — when you’re an alternate, you don’t always get to go,” Colquitt said. “I’ve been an alternate a bunch, so I’m just fortunate to get the nod this time.”
Colquitt’s wife, Christia, is from Orlando, only adding to the honor, which he credits his teammates on the punt team for helping him achieve.
“We had some continuity as far as players go,” Colquitt said. “I mean, you look at the punt team in Week 2 and it’s the same in Week 17. That goes to show you guys are taking care of their bodies and stay healthy. That’s how (special teams coach) Dave (Toub) and (coach) Andy (Reid) handle things.”
Colquitt, 34, has one year left on his deal. He’s under contract with the Chiefs in 2017 for a $4.9 million cap number, and hopes to play for a long time.
“I think I’ve taken care of my body well — I feel better in my 12th year than I did in my third year,” Colquitt said.
At 214 pounds, Colquitt is lighter than he was in 2008, when he estimates he weighs around 230 pounds.
“You hear all these guys talking about playing weight, playing weight, well I realized I needed to start paying attention to that, too,” Colquitt said. “When I realized I could get the same hang time at 214 and be a little lighter on my knees, that’s a good thing.”
Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor. Download Red Zone Extra, The Star's Chiefs app.
Comments