Chiefs have a new deal with long snapper James Winchester

The Chiefs have agreed to a contract extension with long snapper James Winchester, according to a tweet from his agent, Ken Sarnoff.
Terms of the deal were not available, but Winchester had a cap number of approximately $531,240 in 2016.
Winchester, 27, has served as the Chiefs’ long snapper for the last two seasons, replacing longtime Chief Thomas Gafford. He appeared in all 16 games this year despite a personal tragedy, as his father was murdered in November.
Receiver Frankie Hammond, who has spent the last four years with the Chiefs — mostly on the practice squad — signed a reserve-futures deal with the New York Jets.
Hammond, 26, spent the entire 2016 season on the practice squad but before that, appeared in 25 games with the Chiefs from 2014 to 2015, largely as a returner. During that time span, he caught four passes for 45 yards, returned two kicks for 74 yards and returned 29 punts for 315 yards.
