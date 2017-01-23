Chiefs have a new deal with long snapper James Winchester

5:16 Alex Smith: Offense 'didn't hold up our end' Pause

1:31 Mitch Morse: We'll have a whole off season to dwell on this

0:53 Five players the Chiefs could take at No. 27 in the NFL draft

2:24 Emotional Royals players speak at Yordano Ventura vigil

4:42 Dayton Moore on Yordano Ventura: 'We’re gonna miss him'

3:26 Brooklyn Coons' death is still shrouded in secrecy

3:39 How the AFC West was won: Chiefs had talent, brains, guts and luck

2:45 Royals fans gather at Kauffman Stadium to honor Yordano Ventura

5:00 Becoming Yordano: A trip to the backroads of the Dominican Republic