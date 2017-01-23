Chiefs’ D.J. Alexander added to Pro Bowl roster a special teams player

Tyreek Hill isn’t the only Chief making his first Pro Bowl appearance this year.
Inside linebacker D.J. Alexander, who was previously named an alternate, has officially been added to the Pro Bowl roster as a special teams player and will head to Orlando, Fla., this week, a source told The Star on Monday morning.
Alexander will replace New England’s Matt Slater, who will play in Super Bowl LI.
The Chiefs again had one of the best special teams in football under Dave Toub, and Alexander, a fifth-round pick in 2015, has been a big part of that.
Alexander has served on multiple phases of the units, including kickoff, kick return, punt and punt return, and has been extremely effective on the Chiefs’ coverage units, as he’s led them in special teams tackles in both 2016 (with nine) and 2015 (with 11). He also had a blocked punt a year ago and a forced fumble this year.
Terez A. Paylor
