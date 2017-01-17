Chiefs’ Alex Smith, Dustin Colquitt added to Pro Bowl roster

The Chiefs contingent to the Pro Bowl grew by two on Tuesday with the announcement that quarterback Alex Smith and punter Dustin Colquitt have been added to the roster.
It’s the second selection for Smith, who also was named to the Pro Bowl team in 2013. Smith is coming off a season in which he threw for 3,502 yards, a career high, with 15 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
Smith went 11-4 as a starter this season, helping the Chiefs to their first AFC West title since 2010.
Colquitt turned in another steady season for the Chiefs, averaging 45.1 yards per kick with a 40.1 net average. His 38 punts inside the 20 ranked second in the NFL.
Colquitt also was a Pro Bowler in 2012.
Smith and Colquitt join safety Eric Berry, cornerback Marcus Peters, tight end Travis Kelce and return specialist Tyreek Hill, who previously were named to the Pro Bowl team.
The six players matches the number of Chiefs who were selected for last year’s Pro Bowl.
This year’s game will be played on Jan. 29 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.
Also Tuesday, Hill and defensive lineman Chris Jones were named to the Pro Football Writers Association All-Rookie team, Hill at three positions.
Hill was named the punt returner, kick returner and special teams player.
Seattle’s Tyler Lockett, the former Kansas State standout, swept the same special teams honors last year.
Also named to the rookie team was Bears center Cody Whitehair, who played at Kansas State.
