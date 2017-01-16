Chiefs

January 16, 2017 3:06 PM

Andy Reid also disagreed with holding call, but more diplomatically than Travis Kelce

By Blair Kerkhoff

Not that it matters, but coach Andy Reid disagreed with the holding call on offensive tackle Eric Fisher that cost the Chiefs a tie score in their 18-16 loss to the Steelers on Sunday night in an AFC Divisional playoff game.

“I know Fish is going to have a lot of eyes on him for that call,” Reid said Monday. “I’m not sure I completely agree with what took place. But the call was made and we live with that.

“There are certain things you agree with and don’t agree with during games. It really doesn’t matter now that we’re sitting here. I don’t want to be fined, but I was leaning the other way. I think Fish did what he needed to do on that particular block to get that done.

“The problem is when people slip, you make it look worse than it is.”

The play occurred on a two-point conversion with 2:47 remaining after Spencer Ware’s 1-yard touchdown run cut the Chiefs’ deficit to two.

Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith found tight end Demetrius Harris in the back of the end zone. But holding was called on Fisher against the Steelers’ James Harrison. On the second two-point attempt, this time from the 12, Smith thew an incomplete pass, which helped seal the Chiefs’ loss.

Several Chiefs voiced their displeasure with the call after the game, none more emotionally than tight end Travis Kelce, who said of referee Carl Cheffers’ call: “(He) should be able to wear a zebra jersey ever again. He shouldn’t even be able to work at (freaking) Foot Locker.”

