Chiefs
January 15, 2017 7:13 PM
Live updates: Chiefs and Steelers face off in NFL playoffs
The Kansas City Chiefs host the Pittsburgh Steelers for a playoff game Sunday night.
Neil Nakahodo
nnakahodo@kcstar.com
i
The Kansas City Star
Live Blog NFL Playoffs: Steelers vs. Chiefs
Chiefs
Videos
More Videos
15:59
Facebook Live highlights: Terez A. Paylor and Vahe Gregorian preview Chiefs-Steelers game
Pause
3:39
How the AFC West was won: Chiefs had talent, brains, guts and luck
2:31
Meet Bobby Keys, the man behind the music at Arrowhead Stadium
1:04
Tarp comes off the field at Arrowhead Stadium
9:03
Postgame analysis: Kansas 87, Oklahoma State 80
5:21
Chiefs game plan: Terez A. Paylor previews the AFC Divisional playoff
0:59
How fast is Kansas City Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill?
0:28
Dee Ford on his sack psychology
11:23
Chiefs president Mark Donovan explains time change for Sunday playoff game
0:59
Chiefs' Chris Jones teases Dontari Poe
an hour ago
Tailgaters unfazed by weather while waiting for Chiefs-Steelers playoff game
1:38
an hour ago
Tailgaters unfazed by weather while waiting for Chiefs-Steelers playoff game
1:04
an hour ago
Tarp comes off the field at Arrowhead Stadium
0:59
a day ago
Chiefs' Chris Jones teases Dontari Poe
View more video
Chiefs
‘Mother Nature is a Chiefs fan’: Tailgaters defy ice storm predictions for playoff game
Chiefs’ Justin March-Lillard is active vs. Pittsburgh on Sunday
Live updates: Chiefs and Steelers face off in NFL playoffs
Get 24/7 Chiefs updates on your mobile device with our Red Zone Extra app
Former Chiefs coach Marty Schottenheimer, family fight his Alzheimer’s with resolve, humor
