As Tyreek Hill’s profile increases, focus on his abusive past shouldn’t wane, advocates say

0:39 Marty Schottenheimer reflects on his time with the Chiefs Pause

2:14 The legacy of Marty Schottenheimer's Chiefs defense

3:39 How the AFC West was won: Chiefs had talent, brains, guts and luck

2:53 Chiefs Daily with Terez Paylor: How to slow down the Steelers

5:21 Chiefs game plan: Terez A. Paylor previews the AFC Divisional playoff

2:18 Chiefs Daily with Terez A. Paylor: Andy Reid addresses Jamaal Charles' injury update

2:20 See the underground tunnel players use between Kauffman and Arrowhead

0:59 How fast is Kansas City Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill?

2:19 Fan's Shawnee man cave is a shrine to Pittsburgh Steelers