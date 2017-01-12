Job interviews finished, Chiefs’ Dave Toub focuses on Steelers

The Chargers have a new location. Are they close to a new coach?
Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Toub interviewed to become the head coach of what is now known as the Los Angeles Chargers last week.
Toub also interviewed with the Denver Broncos, who hired Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Vance Joseph on Wednesday.
For now, Toub directs his attention to the Chiefs, who are preparing to face the Pittsburgh Steelers in Sunday’s AFC divisional round playoff game.
“The interviews went well,” Toub said. “Moved on now, we’re getting ready for Pittsburgh.”
Toub’s two interviews bring to four the number of times he’s been a finalists for an NFL head coaching job. In past years, he’s interviewed with the Chicago Bears, where he spent nine seasons as an assistant coach, and with the Dolphins.
“Each time I do one I feel like I’ve gotten better,” Toub said. “I think it’s good because the awareness that a special teams coach can actually do the job has really come to the forefront this year. I think down the road it’s only a matter of time before it gets done.”
The Chargers formally announced their move from San Diego to Los Angeles on Thursday and Toub said the topic was part of the interview.
Other reported finalists for the job are Lions defensive coordinator Teryl Austin, Bills offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn, Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia and Bucs defensive coordinator Mike Smith. The Chargers are replacing Mike McCoy.
Toub said he spent his off days on the interview trail but got in playoff preparation on the Monday and Tuesday after the regular season finale.
“We spent the Monday and Tuesday of the off week working on the Pittsburgh Steelers, to be quite honest with you,” Toub said.
Blair Kerkhoff: 816-234-4730, @BlairKerkhoff
