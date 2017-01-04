Arrowhead parking lots will open earlier for Chiefs’ playoff game

Fans hoping to revel before the Chiefs’ first home playoff game since 2010 will have more time to do so.
On Sunday, Jan. 15, the Arrowhead Stadium parking lots will open at 6:30 a.m. for the Chiefs’ 12:05 p.m. AFC Divisional playoff game. Parking lots typically open four hours before a Chiefs home kickoff. Gates to the stadium will open at 10 a.m.
From 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m., fans will be allowed to “open park” in any approved grass areas or lots C, D, F,G and the perimeter of Lot N, as long as it matches their parking pass. Starting at 7:30 a.m., fans will be directed to the next available spot.
Parking passes can be purchased at chiefs.com/parking. They are $35 in advance.
The Chiefs will either face Pittsburgh, if the Steelers beat Miami in the Wild Card round, or the Houston-Oakland winner, if the Steelers lose.
Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor. Download Red Zone Extra, The Star’s Chiefs app.
