Chiefs prepare for first home playoff game in six years

It’s been six years since Arrowhead Stadium held a playoff game, and 13 since the Chiefs have played a home game in the AFC Divisional round, like Sunday’s against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Chiefs president Mark Donovan said the Chiefs-Steelers game is nearly sold out, and even though tickets are available on the secondary marketplace, he’s expecting a sellout.
“They’re a great franchise — they travel well,” Donovan said of Steelers fans. “It’s playoff football. So just like our fans showed up in San Diego, I’m sure they’re going to show up here.”
Donovan said the Chiefs recently decided to re-sod the inside of the field, just outside the numbers. That process began Monday and will be ready for Sunday’s game, which kicks off at 12:05 p.m.
“The addition of the heated field has really helped us keep a great grass surface,” Donovan said of a project from last offseason. “We felt like we could have got through it without actually re-sodding, but we wanted to make sure that we put the best possible field out there for this playoff game.”
Donovan also warned fans about counterfeit tickets, which he said was big issue across the league in the playoffs.
“If you’ve purchased your ticket through Chiefs.com, through Ticketmaster, it’s a legitimate ticket,” Donovan said, adding fans can check the validity of their tickets by calling 888-992-4433.
The Truman Sports Complex parking gates will open at 6:30 a.m. Sunday. Open parking is available for the first hour, then fans will be directed to the nearest available spot, like during the regular season. Gates to the stadium open at 10 a.m.
Parking for Sunday’s game is $35 per vehicle when purchased in advance at chiefs.com/parking, up from the $30 regular-season price. Cash parking will be $60, up from $40 during the regular season.
“I don’t want anybody to pay $60 to park here,” Donovan said. “Buy in advance. The reality is we’re creating the incentive so that people can get through the gates quicker so that we can process them, and that impacts the majority of the fans. That person who comes up and try to pay for parking creates a delay. If we can eliminate that through passes, we’re going to incentivize you to do that.”
Donovan also warned fans not to hand cash to anyone outside of the Truman Sports Complex parking booths on Sunday. Apparently people not affiliated with the Chiefs have been collecting money from people in vehicles who are line to get in.
“You will not be asked for cash until you get to a tollbooth,” Donovan said. “So if someone asks you for cash before you’re at a tollbooth, do not pay them cash.”
Terez A. Paylor
