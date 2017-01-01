Chiefs’ Reid expects Justin Houston, Spencer Ware to play in divisional round

Once the clock stuck zero at Qualcomm Stadium on Sunday, and the Chiefs’ 37-27 win over the San Diego Chargers — which clinched an AFC West crown and a first-round bye — became official, outside linebacker Justin Houston skipped to midfield, smiling broadly.
It was a positive sign that Houston, who has missed the Chiefs’ last three games because of swelling in his surgically-repaired knee, might be ready to go — and soon.
And after the game, Chiefs coach Andy Reid confirmed as much, saying he expects Houston to be ready for the Chiefs’ divisional-round game in mid-January.
“Yeah, I think he will be OK,” Reid said.
Reid also said running back Spencer Ware, who missed the game with a rib injury, should also be good to go
“Yeah, I think we will be all right there,” Reid said.
Reid said safety Eric Berry, who missed the last chunk of the game because of a heel injury, will also be OK.
“I took Eric Berry out relatively early,” Reid said. “His Achilles was a little tight.”
Receiver Jeremy Maclin left the game briefly because of an ankle sprain but returned. Maclin said afterward that he expected to play in the Chiefs’ next game.
The Chiefs didn’t make it out of the game completely unscathed, however. Reid said it looks like outside linebacker Dadi Nicolas ruptured his patellar tendon. He exited the game and did not return.
Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor. Download Red Zone Extra, The Star's Chiefs app.
Comments