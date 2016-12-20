Chiefs sign defensive tackle Cory Johnson to practice squad

The Chiefs signed former Kentucky defensive tackle Cory Johnson to the practice squad on Tuesday.
Johnson replaces David King, who was elevated to the active roster on Saturday to take the 53-man roster spot of inside linebacker Derrick Johnson, who was placed on injured reserve because of a torn Achilles’ tendon.
Johnson, 24, was signed by the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent in May and released before the season opener in September. He recorded 67 tackles (eight for loss) and two sacks as a senior in 2015.
He worked out for the Chiefs earlier this week, along with former Rutgers linebacker Khaseem Greene, a four-year pro who was selected by the Chicago Bears in the fourth round of the 2013 NFL Draft.
Greene, who is listed at 6 feet 1 and 241 pounds, recorded 44 tackles in 25 games (six starts) with the Bears. He’s also spent some time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions.
The Chiefs’ current practice squad consists of: Johnson, offensive lineman Joseph Cheek, offensive lineman Jordan Devey, defensive back Jimmy Hall, receiver Frankie Hammond, receiver Seantavius Jones, linebacker Earl Okine, running back Darrin Reaves, linebacker Darnell Sankey and quarterback Joel Stave.
Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor. Download Red Zone Extra, The Star's Chiefs app.
