Chiefs flail late against Titans, lose 19-17

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was frustrated with team's 19-17 loss to Titans.
Blair Kerkhoff
The Kansas City Star
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Fog rises from the heated field around the Kansas City Chiefs before the start of Sunday's football game against the Tennessee Titans at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Tennessee Titans kicker Ryan Succop connects on a 53-yard game winning field goal in the fourth quarter for a 19-17 win over the Kansas City Chiefs during Sunday's football game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Tennessee Titans kicker Ryan Succop (4) made his second attempt at a game-winning 53-yard fieldgoal against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 18, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The first was waived after a Chiefs timeout. The second was successful and the Titans won, 19-17.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Tennessee Titans kicker Ryan Succop (4) won the game on 53-yard field goal to beat the Kansas City Chiefs, 19-17, on December 18, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Tennessee Titans kicker Ryan Succop is congratulated after making the game winning field goal as time ran out for a 19-17 win over the Kansas City Chiefs during Sunday's football game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Tennessee Titans kicker Ryan Succop is congratulated by inside linebacker Wesley Woodyard after the game winning field goal for a 19-17 win over the Kansas City Chiefs during Sunday's football game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Tennessee Titans kicker Ryan Succop holds hand with Kansas City Chiefs kicker Cairo Santos as players gather to pray after the Titans 19-17 win on a Succop 53-yard field goal during Sunday's football game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
On third down and two yards to go, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith (11) was tackled for no gain by Tennessee Titans inside linebacker Avery Williamson (54) for on December 18, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs punted and lost, 19-17.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones stops Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota from completing a two-point conversion in the fourth quarter during Sunday's football game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones stops Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota from completing a two-point conversion in the fourth quarter during Sunday's football game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry slips past Kansas City Chiefs inside linebacker Ramik Wilson for fourth quarter touchdown during Sunday's football game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs free safety Ron Parker intercepts a pass intended for Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker in the third quarter during Sunday's football game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill couldn't reach a pass into the end zone under double coverage from Tennessee Titans cornerback Brice McCain and free safety Kevin Byard in the third quarter during Sunday's football game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs running back Spencer Ware is stopped by Tennessee Titans nose tackle Austin Johnson short of the first down to bring up fourth and 3-yards to go in the third quarter during Sunday's football game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill couldn't reach a pass into the end zone under double coverage from Tennessee Titans cornerback Brice McCain and free safety Kevin Byard in the third quarter during Sunday's football game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith throws under pressure in the third quarter during Sunday's football game against the Tennessee Titans at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) was congratulated by fans after his 68-yard touchdown run in the first quarter against the Tennessee Titans on December 18, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) scored on a 1-yard run in the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 18, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Titans won, 19-17.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith (11) avoided pressure from the Tennessee Titans and scrambled for an 11-yard touchdown run on December 18, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones (95) forced a second quarter fumble from Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) that the Chiefs recovered on December 18, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Tennessee Titans running back DeMarco Murray (29) caught a 15-yard gain at the one-yard line between Kansas City Chiefs free safety Ron Parker (38) and Kansas City Chiefs inside linebacker Ramik Wilson (53) on December 18, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) ran for a 68-yard first quarter touchdown against the Tennessee Titans on December 18, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Tennessee Titans running back DeMarco Murray (29) lept over Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Eric Berry (29) in the first quarter on December 18, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs running back Charcandrick West (35) celebrated with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith (11) after Smith ran for an 11-yard touchdown run against the Tennessee Titans on December 18, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Tennessee Titans cornerback LeShaun Sims (36) was congratulated by his teammates after intercepting a pass in the Kansas City Chiefs end zone on December 18, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Titans won, 19-17.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Steam from the breath of chilly Kansas City Chiefs fans filled the air in the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tennessee Titans on December 18, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Jed West of Kansas City, Mo cheered the Kansas City Chiefs players during introductions in the game against the Tennessee Titans on December 18, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith (11) ran ten yards into the end zone for a first quarter touchdown scramble against the Tennessee Titans on December 18, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs lost, 19-17.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs running back Spencer Ware (32) recovered a fumbled pitch from Alex Smith in the first quarter against the Tennessee Titans on December 18, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Titans won, 19-17.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs running back Spencer Ware (32) gained one yard after recovering a fumbled pitch in the first quarter against the Tennessee Titans on December 18, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs lost, 19-17.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) completed a 46-yard pass in the second quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 18, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs lost 19-17.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters (22) lined up across from Tennessee Titans wide receiver Tajae Sharpe (19) in the second quarter on December 18, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones (95) celebrated after sacking Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) and forcing a turnover which was recovered by Kansas City Chiefs inside linebacker Ramik Wilson on December 18, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs inside linebacker Ramik Wilson (53) celebrated his second quarter fumble recovery against the Tennessee Titans on December 18, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs lost, 19-17.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs free safety Ron Parker celebrates his third quarter interception during Sunday's football game against the Tennessee Titans at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith signals at the line of scrimmage in the third quarter during Sunday's football game against the Tennessee Titans at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Tennessee Titans cornerback Brice McCain breaks up a pass to Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Albert Wilson with six minutes remaining in the third quarter during Sunday's football game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Murlarkey during Sunday's football game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Tennessee Titans cornerback LeShaun Sims in congratulated after intercepting a pass in the end zone intended for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Jeremy Maclin in the third quarter during Sunday's football game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Tennessee Titans cornerback LeShaun Sims intercepts a pass in the end zone intended for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Jeremy Maclin in the third quarter during Sunday's football game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Tennessee Titans inside linebacker Avery Williamson stops Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith on a quarterback keeper to bring up fourth and 2-yards to go with 1:46 remaining in the fourth quarter during Sunday's football game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Terrance Mitchell is called for pass interference on an incomplete pass to Tennessee Titans wide receiver Tajae Sharpe in the fourth quarter during Sunday's football game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Tennessee Titans kicker Ryan Succop celebrates a fourth quarter field goal as Kansas City Chiefs' De'Anthony Thomas looks up from the ground during Sunday's football game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Tennessee Titans running back DeMarco Murray catches a pass in front of Kansas City Chiefs inside linebacker Ramik Wilson to the one-yard line in the fourth quarter during Sunday's football game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs running back Charcandrick West in the third quarter during Sunday's football game against the Tennessee Titans at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith (11) threw a block on Tennessee Titans defensive end DaQuan Jones (90) in the fourth quarter on a third down run by Kansas City Chiefs running back Spencer Ware (32) on December 18, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The play was challenged and upheld on the first down spot.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid tries to argue that the whistle blew early on a running back Spencer Ware carry with 8:53 remaining in the fourth quarter to bring up fourth down during Sunday's football game against the Tennessee Titans at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Tennessee Titans running back DeMarco Murray is stopped short of the first down by Kansas City Chiefs inside linebacker Ramik Wilson in the fourth quarter during Sunday's football game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs running back Spencer Ware is stopped short of the first down by the Tennessee Titans defense to bring up fourth down with 8:53 remaining in the fourth quarter during Sunday's football game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Steven Nelson deflects a pass at the goal line to Tennessee Titans wide receiver Rishard Matthews in the fourth quarter during Sunday's football game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
A concession worker was selling "spiked hot cocoa" prior to the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tennessee Titans on a frigid winter day on December 18, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Terrance Mitchell breaks up a pass intended for Tennessee Titans wide receiver Rishard Matthews in the third quarter during Sunday's football game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Tennessee Titans running back DeMarco Murray leaps over Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Phillip Gaines for a first down in the fourth quarter during Sunday's football game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Terrance Mitchell reacts to being called for pass interference in the fourth quarter during Sunday's football game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs running back Spencer Ware picks up a first down in the fourth quarter during Sunday's football game against the Tennessee Titans at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Steven Nelson celebrates deflecting a pass intended for Tennessee Titans wide receiver Rishard Matthews at the goal line in the fourth quarter during Sunday's football game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Tennessee Titans kicker Ryan Succop connects on a fire goal in the fourth quarter during Sunday's football game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker picks up a 15-yard first down before being stopped by Kansas City Chiefs free safety Ron Parker to set up a game winning field goal for a 19-17 win by the Titans during Sunday's football game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Terrance Mitchell breaks up a pass intended for Tennessee Titans wide receiver Rishard Matthews in the fourth quarter during Sunday's football game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith throws under pressure from Tennessee Titans inside linebacker Avery Williamson in the fourth quarter during Sunday's football game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs running back Spencer Ware is topped short of the goal line on fourth and one-yard to go in the second quarter during Sunday's football game against the Tennessee Titans at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith scrambles for a touchdown in the first quarter during Sunday's football game against the Tennessee Titans at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs running back Spencer Ware gets up slowly after failing to reach the goal line on fourth and one-yard to go as the Tennessee Titans took over on downs in the second quarter during Sunday's football game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver De'Anthony Thomas is knocked out at the one-yard line by Tennessee Titans inside linebacker Avery Williamson in the second quarter during Sunday's football game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry gets past Kansas City Chiefs inside linebacker Ramik Wilson for a second quarter touchdown during Sunday's football game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith (11) was sacked for a 4-yard loss in the third quarter by Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Brian Orakpo (98) on December 18, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) threw a fourth quarter pass against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 18, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Tennessee Titans free safety Rashad Johnson (25) leaped into a pile of defenders trying to stop forward progress of Kansas City Chiefs running back Spencer Ware (32) on December 18, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs running back Spencer Ware (32) was tackled in the fourth quarter by Tennessee Titans defensive end Mehdi Abdesmad on December 18, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) swept around the tackle attempt of Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker Dee Ford (55) in the fourth quarter on December 18, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs running back Charcandrick West (35) and his teammates huddled around a space heater battling frigid temperatures in the game against the Tennessee Titans on December 18, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker D.J. Alexander (57) started in the linebacker spot on December 18, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Alexander took over for teammate Derrick Johnson, whose season ended against Oakland with another ruptured Achilles tendon injury.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
A 15-yard reception by Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker (82) past Kansas City Chiefs free safety Ron Parker (38) in the final minute of the fourth quarter put the Titans in field goal position to win the game, 19-17, on December 18, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
On second down and five yards to go, Kansas City Chiefs running back Charcandrick West (35) gained three yards before being tackled by Tennessee Titans defensive end DaQuan Jones (90) on December 18, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) completed a nine-yard pass catch in the fourth quarter against the Tennessee Titans but the Chiefs punted on the possession on December 18, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Daniel Sorensen (49) couldn't get to a fumble in the fourth quarter before Tennessee Titans running back DeMarco Murray (29) recovered on December 18, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Titans won, 19-17.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce picks up a first down through the Tennessee Titans defense in the second quarter during Sunday's football game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith throws an incomplete pass under pressure from Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Brian Orakpo with 17-seconds remaining in the second quarter during Sunday's football game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Rishard Matthews catches a 46-yard pass over Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters and strong safety Eric Berry in the second quarter during Sunday's football game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Daniel Sorensen recovers a fumble ball in front of Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker that was stripped by strong safety Eric Berry from the hands of wide receiver Rishard Matthews in the first quarter during Sunday's football game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle T.J. Barnes helps stop Tennessee Titans running back DeMarco Murray short of the first down to bring up fourth down and 1-yard in the second quarter during Sunday's football game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Eric Berry strips the ball away from Tennessee Titans wide receiver Rishard Matthews for a fumble in the end zone that was recovered by defensive back Daniel Sorensen in the first quarter during Sunday's football game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce signals a first down in the second quarter during Sunday's football game against the Tennessee Titans at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith scrambles for the goal line and a touchdown in the first quarter during Sunday's football game against the Tennessee Titans at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrates a first down catch in the closing minute of the second quarter during Sunday's football game against the Tennessee Titans at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Terrance Mitchell and strong safety Eric Berry break up a pass intended for Tennessee Titans wide receiver Rishard Matthews in the first quarter as steam rises above the heated field during Sunday's football game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Tennessee Titans running back DeMarco Murray leaps over Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Terrance Mitchell in the first quarter during Sunday's football game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill drops a punt in the first quarter before recovering it during Sunday's football game against the Tennessee Titans at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Jeremy Maclin catches a 44-yard pass in front of Tennessee Titans cornerback Brice McCain in the first quarter during Sunday's football game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans fan Alix and Nicholas Sears from Missouri Valley, Iowa, bask in the dun brfore Sunday's football game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Comments