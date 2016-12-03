Chiefs rule Jeremy Maclin out for game at Falcons

Jeremy Maclin won’t play for the fourth straight week, the Chiefs announced Saturday, the day before their game at Atlanta.
Maclin returned to practice this week but was downgraded from questionable to out on the Chiefs’ final injury report. He has been recovering from a groin injury since the Chiefs’ Nov. 6 game vs. Jacksonville.
Also added to the injury report was cornerback Phillip Gaines, who is questionable to play Sunday because of a knee injury. Four other Chiefs are listed as questionable: nose tackle Dontari Poe (back spasms), outside linebacker Dee Ford (hamstring), outside linebacker Justin Houston (shoulder) and defensive lineman Kendall Reyes (knee). Poe is the only one who has not practiced at all this week.
