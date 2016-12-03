Chiefs rule Jeremy Maclin out for game at Falcons

2:43 How the Chiefs' Warpaint became a game day tradition — again Pause

1:49 New UM system president Mun Choi receives warm welcome at UMKC

4:53 Chiefs game plan with Terez A. Paylor: Chiefs at Falcons

0:40 Alex Smith on why Chiefs' offense was good late

0:32 Chiefs game in Atlanta is family affair

1:28 Andy Reid after Joe McKnight's death: 'This world is a bit crazy right now'

3:31 Hope to prevent Alzheimer's disease?

1:58 Shawnee Mission Birth Center raises awareness of skin-to-skin newborn care

0:46 Man steals 86-pound bucket of gold flakes in New York