Joe McKnight, former Chiefs running back, fatally shot in Louisiana

Joe McKnight, whose final NFL game was with the Chiefs and his most memorable, was fatally shot on Thursday in Terrytown, La., outside New Orleans.
McKnight was shot around 3 p.m. during an argument at an intersection, a witness told the Times-Picayune and NOLA.com.
The witness told the newspaper she saw one man yelling at another. McKnight was “trying to apologize” but the man yelling then shot him multiple times.
McKnight, a running back, joined the Chiefs in 2014 after spending his first three NFL seasons with the Jets.
In the team’s third game, a 34-15 victory at Miami, McKnight caught two touchdown passes from Alex Smith. Those were the only two touchdowns of McKnight’s NFL career.
McKnight played that day because Jamaal Charles was inactive because of a high ankle sprain. McKnight tore an Achilles tendon in the Chiefs’ next practice and was done for the rest of the season. His NFL career was over.
McKnight, who was a high school star in River Ridge, La., and played at Southern California, resumed his pro career in Canadian Football League this season.
Blair Kerkhoff: 816-234-4730, @BlairKerkhoff
Comments