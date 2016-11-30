Chiefs’ Jeremy Maclin and Dee Ford return to practice Wednesday

The Chiefs had two key players — wide receiver Jeremy Maclin and outside linebacker Dee Ford — return to practice Wednesday for the first time in several days.
Both players were limited, however. Maclin hadn’t practiced since his groin flared up against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Nov. 7, while Ford hadn’t practiced since he injured his hamstring against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Nov. 20.
A number of nicked-up players were full participants Wednesday, including inside linebacker Derrick Johnson (Achilles), outside linebacker Justin Houston (shoulder), quarterback Alex Smith (chest), tight end Travis Kelce (shoulder), outside linebacker Tamba Hali (knee) and cornerback Steven Nelson (neck).
Nelson being a full participant is a positive sign, considering he missed the Chiefs’ showdown on Sunday against Denver. Smith, Kelce and Houston are new additions to the injury report.
Two other key players — defensive end Jaye Howard (hip) and defensive tackle Dontari Poe (back) — did not practice. Defensive end Kendall Reyes (knee) was limited.
Falcons’ injury report
Defensive ends Adrian Clayborn (knee) and Dwight Freeney (not injury related) did not practice Wednesday.
Punter Matt Bosher (hamstring) was limited.
Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor. Download Red Zone Extra, The Star's Chiefs app.
Comments