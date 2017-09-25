Eagles’ Darren Sproles has broken arm, reportedly also tore ACL

One day after Eagles running back Darren Sproles broke his arm, he received more bad news.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday that Sproles also tore his ACL on the same play. Sproles, the former Olathe North and Kansas State star, was injured Sunday in a freak play during the Eagles’ game against the New York Giants.
Kind of a freak injury for Darren Sproles today. It looked like his right wrist got kicked by Darian Thompson. pic.twitter.com/pVucZjEkco— Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroCSN) September 25, 2017
At one point, Sproles had said this season would be his last. But in July, Sproles told reporters that he intended to finish his career with the Eagles and that he had two more productive seasons in him.
That wasn’t a commitment that he would play, so it remains to be seen what Sproles will do, particularly in the wake of the injuries.
Sproles, 34, rushed for 61 yards in 15 attempts (4.1 yards per carry) this season and caught seven passes for 73 yards. He has 8,022 yards from scrimmage in his career, which ranks 16th among active players. He is first among active players in kick and punt return yards (11,142), which is seventh all-time.
After playing for the Wildcats, Sproles was chosen in the fourth round of the 2005 Draft by the Chargers. After five seasons in San Diego, he played for the Saints for three years before signing with the Eagles ahead of the 2014 season.
