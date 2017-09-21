More Videos

Frank White's finances 1:09

Frank White's finances

Pause
Kansas Medicaid backlog hits nursing homes financially 1:08

Kansas Medicaid backlog hits nursing homes financially

Donutology hosts Christmas party for Operation Breakthrough 1:56

Donutology hosts Christmas party for Operation Breakthrough

Chiefs’ Marcus Peters gives away coats in KC for Christmas 1:59

Chiefs’ Marcus Peters gives away coats in KC for Christmas

Family confirms missing teen's body found in south KC; person of interest found dead by suicide in her car 0:54

Family confirms missing teen's body found in south KC; person of interest found dead by suicide in her car

Topeka resident is wrongly beaten and arrested in this body camera footage 4:59

Topeka resident is wrongly beaten and arrested in this body camera footage

Cuonzo Martin discusses recruiting Jeremiah Tilmon 1:26

Cuonzo Martin discusses recruiting Jeremiah Tilmon

17 notable Trump moments of 2017 2:35

17 notable Trump moments of 2017

The game was over... but then this happened 1:10

The game was over... but then this happened

After 36 years, former KC man still haunted by football gaffe 4:43

After 36 years, former KC man still haunted by football gaffe

  • Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez dead after hanging self in prison

    Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez is dead after hanging himself in prison. He was serving a life term for committing a murder in 2013.

Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez is dead after hanging himself in prison. He was serving a life term for committing a murder in 2013. McClatchy DC
Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez is dead after hanging himself in prison. He was serving a life term for committing a murder in 2013. McClatchy DC

Football

Aaron Hernandez’ brain showed ‘severe’ case of CTE, daughter sues NFL, Patriots

The Associated Press

September 21, 2017 03:42 PM

UPDATED September 21, 2017 04:23 PM

BOSTON

Tests conducted on the brain of former football star Aaron Hernandez showed severe signs of the degenerative brain disease chronic traumatic encephalopathy, and his attorney said Thursday that the player’s daughter is suing the NFL and the New England Patriots for leading Hernandez to believe the sport was safe.

In a news conference at his offices, Hernandez’s attorney Jose Baez said the testing showed one of the most severe cases ever diagnosed.

“We’re told it was the most severe case they had ever seen for someone of Aaron’s age,” Baez said.

Ann McKee, the director of the CTE Center at Boston University, concluded that the New England Patriots tight end had stage 3 of 4 of the disease, and also had early brain atrophy and large perforations in a central membrane.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The lawsuit filed in federal court in Boston on Thursday claims that the team and league deprived Avielle Hernandez of the companionship of her father. It is separate from a $1 billion settlement in which the league agreed to pay families of players who suffered brain damage because of repeated head trauma while playing football.

More Videos

Frank White's finances 1:09

Frank White's finances

Pause
Kansas Medicaid backlog hits nursing homes financially 1:08

Kansas Medicaid backlog hits nursing homes financially

Donutology hosts Christmas party for Operation Breakthrough 1:56

Donutology hosts Christmas party for Operation Breakthrough

Chiefs’ Marcus Peters gives away coats in KC for Christmas 1:59

Chiefs’ Marcus Peters gives away coats in KC for Christmas

Family confirms missing teen's body found in south KC; person of interest found dead by suicide in her car 0:54

Family confirms missing teen's body found in south KC; person of interest found dead by suicide in her car

Topeka resident is wrongly beaten and arrested in this body camera footage 4:59

Topeka resident is wrongly beaten and arrested in this body camera footage

Cuonzo Martin discusses recruiting Jeremiah Tilmon 1:26

Cuonzo Martin discusses recruiting Jeremiah Tilmon

17 notable Trump moments of 2017 2:35

17 notable Trump moments of 2017

The game was over... but then this happened 1:10

The game was over... but then this happened

After 36 years, former KC man still haunted by football gaffe 4:43

After 36 years, former KC man still haunted by football gaffe

  • Majority of football players had CTE shows study of donated brains

    A recent study looked at the donated brains of former football players including professional, semi-professional, collegiate, and high school athletes. Researchers found a change in the brains of former NFL players, known as chronic traumatic encephalopathy or CTE. CTE is a progressive degenerative disease of the brain. Researchers found that of the 202 brains studied, nearly 88 percent of them had CTE. The results were more pronounced among former NFL players.

Majority of football players had CTE shows study of donated brains

A recent study looked at the donated brains of former football players including professional, semi-professional, collegiate, and high school athletes. Researchers found a change in the brains of former NFL players, known as chronic traumatic encephalopathy or CTE. CTE is a progressive degenerative disease of the brain. Researchers found that of the 202 brains studied, nearly 88 percent of them had CTE. The results were more pronounced among former NFL players.

Meta Viers/McClatchy & The Cleveland Clinic

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy declined comment, saying the league had not seen the lawsuit.

Baez said Hernandez had been playing football because the NFL led him to believe it was safe.

“Those representations turned out to be false,” Baez said.

CTE can be caused by repeated head trauma and leads to symptoms like violent mood swings, depression and other cognitive difficulties. Hernandez killed himself in April in the jail cell where he was serving a life-without-parole sentence for a 2013 murder. His death came just hours before the Patriots visited the White House to celebrate their latest Super Bowl victory.

CTE can only be diagnosed in an autopsy. A recent study found evidence of the disease in 110 of 111 former NFL players whose brains were examined.

CTE has been linked with repeated concussions and involves brain damage particularly in the frontal region that controls many functions including judgment, emotion, impulse control, social behavior and memory.

“When hindsight is 20-20, you look back and there are things you might have noticed but you didn’t know,” Baez said.

A week before his suicide, Hernandez was acquitted in the 2012 drive-by shootings of two men in Boston. Prosecutors had argued that Hernandez gunned the two men down after one accidentally spilled a drink on him in a nightclub, and then got a tattoo of a handgun and the words “God Forgives” to commemorate the crime.

Baez said he deeply regretted not raising the issue of Hernandez having CTE during his murder trials. He said they did not blame CTE for the murders because Hernandez’s defense was actual innocence.

A star for the University of Florida when it won the 2008 title, Hernandez dropped to the fourth round of the NFL draft because of trouble in college that included a failed drug test and a bar fight. His name had also come up in an investigation into a shooting.

In three seasons with the Patriots, Hernandez joined Rob Gronkowski to form one of the most potent tight end duos in NFL history. In 2011, his second season, Hernandez caught 79 passes for 910 yards and seven touchdowns to help the team reach the Super Bowl, and he was rewarded with a $40 million contract.

But the Patriots released him in 2013, shortly after he was arrested in the killing of semi-pro football player Odin Lloyd, who was dating the sister of Hernandez’s fiancee. Hernandez was convicted and sentenced to life in prison; the conviction was voided because he died before his appeals were exhausted, though that decision is itself being appealed.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Frank White's finances 1:09

Frank White's finances

Pause
Kansas Medicaid backlog hits nursing homes financially 1:08

Kansas Medicaid backlog hits nursing homes financially

Donutology hosts Christmas party for Operation Breakthrough 1:56

Donutology hosts Christmas party for Operation Breakthrough

Chiefs’ Marcus Peters gives away coats in KC for Christmas 1:59

Chiefs’ Marcus Peters gives away coats in KC for Christmas

Family confirms missing teen's body found in south KC; person of interest found dead by suicide in her car 0:54

Family confirms missing teen's body found in south KC; person of interest found dead by suicide in her car

Topeka resident is wrongly beaten and arrested in this body camera footage 4:59

Topeka resident is wrongly beaten and arrested in this body camera footage

Cuonzo Martin discusses recruiting Jeremiah Tilmon 1:26

Cuonzo Martin discusses recruiting Jeremiah Tilmon

17 notable Trump moments of 2017 2:35

17 notable Trump moments of 2017

The game was over... but then this happened 1:10

The game was over... but then this happened

After 36 years, former KC man still haunted by football gaffe 4:43

After 36 years, former KC man still haunted by football gaffe

  • Chiefs’ Marcus Peters gives away coats in KC for Christmas

    Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters handed out 300 coats to underprivileged youth at the Gregg/Klice Community Center in Kansas City on Saturday Dec. 23, 2017. Peters was joined by actor Paul Rudd as they tried to make Christmas a little merrier for KC residents. Terez Paylor/tpaylor@kcstar.com

Chiefs’ Marcus Peters gives away coats in KC for Christmas

View More Video