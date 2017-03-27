Just Sin Baby: Raiders get NFL approval to move to Las Vegas

0:53 Five things to know about Mizzou basketball coach Cuonzo Martin Pause

3:15 New Mizzou coach Cuonzo Martin: 'This is it for me'

6:06 Cuonzo Martin introduced as Missouri men's basketball coach

5:37 Mizzou's Kim Anderson breaks down loss at Georgia

0:41 KC-area shops selling hemp oil face uncertain legal landscape

0:29 Students being evacuated from Oak Park High School after possible threat

3:23 Royals pitcher Ian Kennedy pleased with spring and ready for home opener

0:52 Raw video: Lockdown at Oak Park high school

4:13 Kirksville parents seek justice for Green Beret son slain in Jordan