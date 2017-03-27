Just Sin Baby: Raiders get NFL approval to move to Las Vegas

Well, Chiefs fans who travel to watch the team will be Vegas bound starting in 2020.
On Monday, NFL owners approved the Raiders’ plan to move from Oakland to Las Vegas, the Los Angeles Times reported. The Raiders are expected to begin play in 2020 in a $1.6 billion stadium. The Raiders will continue to play in Oakland while the stadium is being built.
ESPN’s Darren Rovell reported that the team will be called the Oakland Raiders until they leave for Las Vegas which could be 2 years away.
“My father always said, ‘the greatness of the Raiders is in its future,’ and the opportunity to build a world-class stadium in the entertainment capital of the world is a significant step toward achieving that greatness,” Raiders owner Mark Davis said in a statement. “I would like to thank Commissioner Goodell, the National Football League and my 31 partners. I would also like to thank Governor Brian Sandoval and the Nevada Legislature for their commitment. Finally, I would like to thank Sheldon Adelson for his vision and leadership, without which this project never would have become a reality.
“The Raiders were born in Oakland and Oakland will always be part of our DNA. We know that some fans will be disappointed and even angry, but we hope that they do not direct that frustration to the players, coaches and staff. We plan to play at the Coliseum in 2017 and 2018, and hope to stay there as the Oakland Raiders until the new stadium opens. We would love nothing more than to bring a championship back to the Bay Area.”
It’s not the first time the Raiders have moved. They left Oakland and played in Los Angeles from 1982-94 before moving back.
Many people embraced a tweak of the Raiders’ old slogan “Just win, baby.” How does “Just sin, baby” suit you? Las Vegas’ nickname is Sin City.
The Associated Press reported that Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf was part of a group that made a last-ditch presentation to the NFL last week.
“I’d be remiss if I didn’t do everything in my power to make the case for Oakland up until the very end,” Schaaf said in a statement.
