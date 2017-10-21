Christopher Bell picks up his first Xfinity Series win at Kansas

Christopher Bell wasn’t a factor in Saturday’s Xfinity Series Kansas 300. Not until it mattered, anyway.
Bell, 21, ran down a dominant Erik Jones with three laps to go at Kansas Speedway, then held on for his first career Xfinity Series victory.
Bell steadily gained ground on Jones, who led 186 of 200 laps, passing him low. Bell’s momentum carried him up the track, directly into Jones’ line. Jones didn’t lift, and slammed into the back of Bell’s car.
The ensuing damage sent Jones to a 15th-place finish.
“I never want to wreck anyone, especially my teammate, but my spotter said clear. I drove it in really deep, and I felt like I cleared him,” Bell said. “It’s my first Xfinity win. I’m sorry Erik couldn’t finish the race, but I’m just stoked. This thing was awesome.”
Jones was didn’t appreciate the move.
“It’s not dirt-track racing. I just can’t stop on the top. I didn’t expect him to drive so low he couldn’t hold his line,” Jones said.
