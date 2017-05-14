NASCAR driver Aric Almirola has fracture in his back after wreck at Kansas Speedway

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series veteran Aric Amirola, who had to be airlifted from Kansas Speedway after a three-car accident Saturday night during the Go Bowling 400, has been released from the hospital.
Almirola, who had to be cut from his No. 43 Smithfield Ford after the wreck between turns one and two with 67 laps remaining, suffered a compression fracture of his T5 vertebra.
The good news is that Almirola “is mobile and will follow-up with his doctors in Charlotte,” according to a release from Richard Petty Motorsports.
Almirola was expected to fly home to Mooresville, N.C., after spending Saturday night at University of Kansas Hospital.
Joey Logano triggered the fiery multi-car crash on lap 199 of Saturday’s spring race under the lights at Kansas Speedway.
A blown right front brake rotor caused Logano to lose to control and make contact with Danica Patrick, who was turned and smashed nose first into the wall.
Partick’s No. 10 Wonder Woman/One Cure Ford spun around as it scraped along the wall, while Logano’s No. 22 AAA Insurance Ford slid in front of Patrick’s car with its rear bumper along the wall.
Almirola was behind the wreck when it happened and tried to check up to avoid the carnage, but his car lost grip — perhaps due to oil or other fluids on the track — and slammed into Logano’s car.
The impact lifted the back of Almirola’s car several feet into the air and fire shot from both cars.
Almirola’s car appeared to have the least damage, but emergency workers had to cut away the roof and roll bar to extract him from the car.
There was a 36-minute delay after the accident, which occurred at 9:23 p.m., as Almirola was removed from the car, strapped to a backboard and taken to a waiting ambulance before being loaded into a helicopter for transport.
Almirola is in his sixth full-time season with Richard Petty Motorsports. He owns one win and 29 top-10 finishes in 226 career Cup starts.
It’s the third time a Cup Series stock-car driver has airlifted from Kansas Speedway after an accident.
Dale Jarrett was involved in a crash during the inaugural Cup race in 2001, and Sterling Marlin suffered a broken back during the 2002 Cup race.
