Carl Edwards explains decision to step away from full-time NASCAR role

Carl Edwards was careful not to use the “r” word Wednesday — as in retirement — but he confirmed that he is “stepping away from full-time driving in the Cup Series” during a news conference at Joe Gibbs Racing headquarters.
Edwards, 37, is native of Columbia who famously passed out business cards to industry insiders at NASCAR races as he was trying to break into the sport.
Now, he steps away after coming within 10 laps of winning a his first career title in November at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
“There’s nothing I love more than driving down into a corner at 190 miles an hour sideways next to the best drivers in the world,” Edwards said.
Edwards, who told team owner Joe Gibbs about his decision a few days before Christmas, cited satisfaction with his career, the desire to pursue interests outside racing and ensuring his long-term health as the driving forces behind his decision.
“I know right now you’re thinking, ‘But you don’t have a championship,’ ” Edwards said. “Jimmie (Johnson) has got some extras if he wants to send one my way, but truly you guys know that I don’t race just for the trophies. This has been a neat journey for me, and I’ve been rewarded by the challenges.”
Edwards said he has “no regrets” from a 20-year racing career, including the last 13 as a Cup Series driver with Roush Fenway Racing for 11 seasons and the last two with Joe Gibbs Racing.
“My competitors, you guys are amazing,” Edwards said. “You can be jerks sometimes, but, let’s be honest, I can be a jerk, too. But what you’ve done for me — my competitors, all of you — is you’ve pushed me.”
Edwards’ 28 victories on the Monster Energy Cup Series are the fifth most in NASCAR history among drivers without a championship.
NASCAR Chairman and CEO Brian France wished Edwards well in a statement released Wednesday morning: “Carl Edwards has made an indelible mark on NASCAR. His hard-charging driving style has led to memorable moments that will live forever in the history of our sport. Carl’s passion and personality will greatly be missed — as will the signature backflips that NASCAR fans have come to expect following his victories. We wish Carl nothing but the best as he enters this next phase in life.”
Daniel Suarez, who will become the first full-time Mexico-born driver in Cup history, was officially introduced as Edwards’ replacement in the No. 19 Arris Toyota on Wednesday.
