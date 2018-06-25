Brad Keller's best outing of rookie year provides Royals a respite from brutal June

The breaks will come in rotation, Royals manager Ned Yost attempting to provide veteran players a day off from a most difficult month. The measures within a rebuild are rarely easy, but the grind is particularly difficult for those who preceded it, those whose initial seasons in Kansas City were comprised of more meaningful games in the standings.
And so Yost outlined a plan to supply Salvador Perez, Mike Moustakas and Alex Gordon days removed from the lineup. “It’s tough to go through a month like this,” Yost explained. “I find myself more tired than usual because of the grind.”
Brad Keller offered the Royals a brief interruption from it all.
Keller pitched the best game of his rookie season, seven scoreless innings that sparked a 2-0 Royals victory against the Los Angeles Angels on Monday afternoon at Kauffman Stadium.
Wily Peralta pitched a scoreless ninth for his first career save.
The Royals (24-54) won for just the fourth time in 25 days this month. They broke a nine-game home losing streak, avoiding becoming the fifth team in MLB history with two double-digit home losing skids in the same season.
Keller was the centerpiece of it, recording career-highs with seven innings, six strikeouts and 109 pitches. He allowed only four baserunners, and none of them reached second base.
Kevin McCarthy and Peralta supplied support the eighth and ninth.
Keller, 22, was acquired through the Rule 5 draft in December, an afterthought, at least publicly, in the opening year of the remodeling process. It’s been a steady climb within the Royals’ pitching staff in the weeks since.
It was his ability to retain information — to lean from failure — that initially caught the attention of Yost, preserving his spot on the team out of spring training. He was offered an opportunity to pitch out of the Royals’ bullpen. He recorded a 2.01 earned run average in his 21 appearances in that role, triggering a promotion to the rotation last month.
His first victory as a member of the rotation arrived Monday, but the numbers have been as consistent as they were in the bullpen. In five starts, his earned run average is 2.45.
After his departure Monday, Royals lefty Tim Hill plunked David Fletcher to open the eighth, but McCarthy entered and retired the next three hitters — the final two with Fletcher standing on third.
The Royals broke through on Angles left-handed starter Tyler Skaggs once. Hunter Dozier led off the fourth inning with a double into the left-center field gap, and Lucas Duda followed with a single to beat a quasi-shift on the right side of the infield. That was the only damage against against Skaggs, who had a 2.81 earned run average across his initial 14 starts of the season.
The lead grew in the eighth. Rosell Herrera’s third hit drove home Adalberto Mondesi.
The game — a makeup date from an April 15 postponement — was sandwiched in the midst of a three-city road trip that will resume Tuesday with a trip to Milwaukee before concluding in Seattle over the weekend. Every player wore No. 42 to honor Jackie Robinson, as is the custom across baseball on April 15.
