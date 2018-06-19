Here's the scouting report on the players the Royals got in Kelvin Herrera trade

Closer Kelvin Herrera has been to a pair of All-Star Games, and there is a good chance he would have been the Royals' representative at this year's Midsummer Classic.
As the Royals start on a rebuild, Herrera was one of the biggest trade chips for the team.
On Monday night, they cashed in on that chip. The Royals traded Herrera, who will be a free agent at season's end, to the Washington Nationals for three minor-league players: third baseman Kelvin Gutierrez, outfielder Blake Perkins and right-hander Yohanse Morel.
Baseball America and MLB Pipeline on MLB.com offered reports on the newest members of the Royals minor-league system.
Here is the scoop on the players.
KELVIN GUTIERREZ
According to MLB Pipeline, Gutierrez, 23, started as a shortstop but moved to third base, and his highest-ranked tool is his arm strength.
MLB Pipeline wrote: "The Nationals view Gutierrez as one of the better pure hitters in their system. He has a relatively simple inside-out stroke from the right side of the plate that produces hard contact across the whole field and fuels his projection as an above-average hitter. And while he hasn't yet figured out how to apply his raw power during games, club officials do expect him to clear more fences once he becomes more comfortable firing his barrel and turning on the ball."
Gutierrez, who was played at Class AA, was moved into the No. 8 spot on MLB Pipeline's ranking of Royals prospects.
Baseball America's Kyle Glaser wrote: "Gutierrez draws strong reviews for his plus defense and plus arm at third base, but evaluators are skeptical he has enough power to profile as a major league third baseman. Gutierrez has posted a .274/.321/.391 slash line for Double-A Harrisburg this season, and his five home runs are already a career-high."
BLAKE PERKINS
Just 21 years old, Perkins is a switch-hitter who has struck out 67 times in 65 games this season.
Glaser wrote: "Perkins is an athletic outfielder who doesn’t offer much with the bat. He has yet to surpass the Class A levels in his fourth professional season and is currently batting .234/.344/.290 at high Class A Hagerstown this year. Perkins is a premium center fielder with plus speed, mature instincts, excellent routes and an above-average arm. He uses his speed well to be a threat on the basepaths."
MLB Pipeline noted that Perkins received the highest bonus in (the Nationals' 2015) Draft crop at $800,000 for his five-tool potential, and he led the Class A South Atlantic League in runs (105) and walks (72) during last year, which was his first in full-season ball.
"Perkins has the ceiling of a top-of-the-order center fielder, with a fourth-outfielder floor thanks to his across-the-board tools," wrote MLB Pipeline, which put Perkins at No. 15 on the Royals' list.
YOHANSE MOREL
Just 17 years old, Morel was an outfielder in the Dominican Republic before becoming a pitcher, Glaser reported.
"Morel threw 88-91 mph when he signed but since then his fastball has jumped to 95 mph. With his fast arm speed and room to fill out his 6-foot-1, 180-pound frame, Morel has a chance to throw even harder in the future," Glaser wrote. "He shows feel for a power slider and has the athleticism that should bode well for his ability to repeat his delivery and make adjustments."
You can read more on what Glaser wrote here. And this is the MLB Pipeline report.
