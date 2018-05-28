Injury news is good for Royals' Eric Skoglund

A sigh of relief from starter Eric Skoglund breezed through the Royals clubhouse on Monday.
An MRI revealed that Skoglund has a Grade 1 sprain and some fluid on his ulnar nerve. Surgery won’t be required.
He was uncertain of a timetable to return, but Skoglund should be throwing in a couple of weeks.
“Give it some rest, then hopefully in two weeks or give it another test and if everything is good and cleared we’ll play some catch and build it back up again,” Skoglund said. “It’s a good feeling to finally get some answers.”
Skoglund surrendered six runs in 4 1/3 innings in a loss at Texas last Friday. He was placed on a disabled list the next day. Brad Keller, who has spent his major league debut season in the bullpen, will get his first start in Skoglund’s place on Wednesday.
Skoglund said he’s felt tenderness in his elbow all season and feared the worst.
“I was freaking out when we were in Texas,” Skoglund said. “It wasn’t a good feeling. I was saying a couple of days ago, we all work so hard in the off-season…it scares you. I was definitely worried. But it’s good news now.”
