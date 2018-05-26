Eric Skoglund heads to DL because of elbow issue; Royals call up another lefty

The Royals placed starting pitcher Eric Skoglund on the 10-day disabled list on Saturday because of an ulnar collateral ligament sprain in his pitching elbow. The results of an MRI, scheduled for Monday in Kansas City, will determine the Royals' next steps with Skoglund.
In the meantime, fellow left-hander Eric Stout will take Skoglund's place on the roster. Stout, 25, made his major-league debut April 25 and also made another relief appearance with the Royals this season. He’s 2-1 with a 5.30 ERA in 18 2/3 innings across 14 relief appearances for Class AAA Omaha.
Skoglund labored through 4 1/3 innings in an 8-4 loss to the Rangers on Friday night, yielding seven hits and six earned runs.
When he spoke to reporters after the outing, Skoglund was red-eyed. He'd just visited the team's trainers and knew by then the diagnosis was negative.
Skoglund did not make his season debut until April 10, 24 days after his final Cactus League outing.
He said he's experienced tenderness in his elbow all season. Even when he struck out six of seven batters on his breaking ball in a start against the White Sox on April 28, he felt worse than he had when he allowed 14 earned runs in his first three starts.
"When we were at Detroit, after the series in Toronto, I had a bullpen and (my elbow) was tight," said Skoglund, who has posted a 6.70 ERA in 49 2/3 innings spanning nine starts.
"It never went away. I was able to throw through it. I had some swelling, but I was able to throw. My velocity was still there, even throughout yesterday. So it’s like, the velo is still there but something is wrong. We’ll take it a day at a time.
"I’ve never had an elbow injury. That's what's really frustrating."
The Royals will not need Skoglund's spot in the rotation until Wednesday's series finale against the Twins in Kansas City. They could turn to either Scott Barlow or Trevor Oaks, both of whom made their major-league debuts in late April, for the start. Oaks, who pitched for the Storm Chasers on Friday, has allowed just one run in his last three starts (19 2/3 innings)s. Barlow has a 5.85 ERA in four May starts.
