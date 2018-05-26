Eric Skoglund heads to DL because of elbow issue; Royals call up another lefty

SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Royals pitcher Eric Skoglund is sticking to what he does best, fastball, curveball and change-up, as he works on being consistent on the mound. John Sleezer and Maria Torres The Kansas City Star

Kansas City Royals pitcher Eric Skoglund is sticking to what he does best, fastball, curveball and change-up, as he works on being consistent on the mound. John Sleezer and Maria Torres The Kansas City Star