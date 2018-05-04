The Kansas City Royals called up pitcher Jason Adam from the Class AAA Omaha Storm Chasers on May 4, 2018. Adam was drafted by the Royals in 2010 out of Blue Valley Northwest High School but could make his major-league debut eight years later. John Sleezer
The Kansas City Royals called up pitcher Jason Adam from the Class AAA Omaha Storm Chasers on May 4, 2018. Adam was drafted by the Royals in 2010 out of Blue Valley Northwest High School but could make his major-league debut eight years later. John Sleezer

After eight years, surgeries and setbacks, this pitcher is close to his Royals debut

By Maria Torres

May 04, 2018 04:37 PM

Nearly eight years since being drafted by the Royals, Blue Valley Northwest alum Jason Adam is on the verge of making his major-league debut with his hometown team.

The Royals selected Adam’s contract from Class AAA Omaha on Friday, one day after they made room for him on the 40-man roster by outrighting reliever Brandon Maurer to the Storm Chasers. Adam takes the 25-man roster spot of pitcher Scott Barlow to Omaha, who was optioned to Omaha.

Adam, 26, is a right-handed pitcher with a 1.00 ERA in 10 relief appearances across stints at Class AA Northwest Arkansas and Omaha.

This is Adam’s second turn through the Royals’ organization. He was traded to the Twins in 2014 for Josh Willingham, who started a game-tying rally in the ninth inning of the that year's American League Wild Card game.

Shortly after he was traded, Adam underwent a series of surgeries, missing nearly three seasons. He spent time in the Twins organization, elected free agency in 2016 and signed with the Padres last season. The Padres released him after pitching two scoreless innings for their Class AA affiliate in mid-August. The Royals signed him a few days later.

