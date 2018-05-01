Jorge Soler just had his best month with the Royals. An iPad helped him break through

SHARE COPY LINK Before working with a new hitting coach in Miami during the offseason, Royals outfielder and designated hitter Jorge Soler would never make adjustments within an at-bat. He learned how to do it with the help of Mike Tosar. Maria Torres The Kansas City Star

Before working with a new hitting coach in Miami during the offseason, Royals outfielder and designated hitter Jorge Soler would never make adjustments within an at-bat. He learned how to do it with the help of Mike Tosar. Maria Torres The Kansas City Star