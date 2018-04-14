How Reggie Sanders influenced the Royals to sign a player with autism

SHARE COPY LINK The Royals on Friday April 13, 2018 announced they signed Tarik El-Abour, a 25-year-old who is believed to be the first autistic player to sign a contract with a major-league club. Royals special adviser Reggie Sanders played a big role. Maria Torres

