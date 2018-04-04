Royals trade pitching prospect Miguel Almonte two days after dropping him from roster

In a curious move, the Royals have traded prospect Miguel Almonte to the Los Angeles Angels. They will receive a player to be named later or cash considerations, the team announced Wednesday.
Almonte was designated for assignment on Monday to make room for Abraham Almonte, the former Indians outfielder who was suspended 80 games for testing positive for the performance-enhancing drug Boldenone in 2016, on the 40-man roster.
Miguel Almonte was scheduled to start the season at Class AAA Omaha on the disabled list. He developed soreness in his right shoulder during the final weeks of spring training.
The Royals had been encouraged by his progress on the mound. Last season, he seemed on the verge of a breakout year before arm discomfort sidelined him. Almonte limited hitters to a .244 average and struck out 52 last year. But a strained rotator cuff cut his season to 47 minor-league innings, during which he allowed nine runs for an ERA of 1.72.
Never miss a local story.
This spring, Almonte continued to throw a powerful fastball and showed improved command of his breaking pitches. The Royals began to reconsider if they wanted to convert him to the bullpen permanently or if they wanted to return him to the Storm Chasers’ starting rotation.
Almonte was assigned to the Angels’ Class AAA affiliate in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Karns' return
The return of Royals pitcher Nate Karns to the active roster has still not been determined.
Karns was placed on the 10-day disabled list on Thursday with a retroactive date of March 26, so he is eligible for activation when the Royals begin a three-game series with the Indians in Cleveland on Friday.
But in a side session Tuesday at Comerica Park, Karns still experienced discomfort in his inflamed right elbow. Manager Ned Yost said on Wednesday he’d be surprised if Karns were ready to come back so soon.
“Still felt it a little bit in his elbow just very slightly right at the end,” Yost said. “It’s fluid buildup in the elbow. It’s not any type of injury or anything torn. He’s trying to get that fluid out so he can throw free and easy.”
Karns will pitch out of the bullpen once he returns from the disabled list. The Royals will remain open to shuffling him back into the rotation, but for the time being he could be used as a long reliever who can pitch two innings.
Soler's progress
Jorge Soler is hitless so far this season, but his patient approach at the plate has encouraged Yost.
Soler, who adjusted his swing with the help of a private instructor during the offseason, has seen an average of five pitches per plate appearance in his 11 turns in the batter's box. He's drawn two walks and struck out twice through three games.
At his best with the Cubs, Soler averaged 4.05 pitches per plate appearance in 2016. He drew 31 walks and struck out 66 times in 86 games that year.
"Soler did a nice piece of hitting," Yost said after Tuesday's win, in which Soler hit a sacrifice fly for his first RBI. "Stayed back on a change-up, got a little bit out front with his body but got his hands back enough to drive it to left field for the only run that we needed to win the ballgame."
Another trade
Utility man Cody Asche’s time with the Royals was short lived.
Before he could suit up for the season opener at Class AAA Omaha on Thursday, the Royals traded him to the New York Yankees for a player to be named later or cash considerations. He was assigned to the Yankees' Class AAA affiliate Scranton/Wilkes Barre.
Comments