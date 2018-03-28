The season won't begin Thursday for Royals catcher Sal Perez. He has an injury that will keep him out for at least a month.
Royals' Sal Perez tears knee ligament lifting suitcase, slipping on stair

By Maria Torres

mtorres@kcstar.com

March 28, 2018 05:33 PM

The Royals received some bad news late Tuesday afternoon when it was learned that catcher Salvador Perez will be out four to six weeks with a torn knee ligament.

He slipped on a stair as he was lifting his suitcase Tuesday night, manager Ned Yost said. Perez appeared before the media Thursday afternoon wearing a black brace on his left knee as he answered questions.

The injury is a Grade 2 tear of the medial collateral ligament, the team said.

Perez had an MRI on the knee around midday on Wednesday. That's when the team learned the extent of the injury.

"He's distraught," Yost said. "Hopefully it (recovery time) is shorter than longer."

The Royals open the season on Thursday at Kauffman Stadium against the Chicago White Sox.

