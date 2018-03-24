Royals starter Danny Duffy removed from final Cactus League start

After a pair of mound visits at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, Royals opening day starter Danny Duffy was removed from his final outing of spring training Saturday.
It was not immediately apparent why Duffy was removed from the game against the Diamondbacks.
Duffy was visited on the mound by Royals staff members in the second inning, after he allowed a double and back-to-back walks to start the frame. After speaking with manager Ned Yost and trainer Nick Kenney, Duffy was allowed to remain in the game. He worked out of the jam, allowing one run on a sacrifice fly.
But he was removed in the top of the third inning, in the middle of facing leadoff batter Ben DeLuzio. With a 1-1 count, Duffy walked toward home plate and signaled for Kenney and company to check on him. He was replaced immediately with Rule-5 pitcher Brad Keller.
Duffy threw 32 pitches, 16 for strikes, and was charged with one run in his two-plus innings of work.
