Royals improve roster depth by taking a chance on pitcher Clay Buchholz

The Royals have no idea if right-hander Clay Buchholz will bounce back from last season’s forearm surgery with ease. But they’re willing to give the free-agent pitcher a place to start.
Buchholz, 33, and the Royals agreed to a minor-league contract with a non-roster invite to spring-training camp on Tuesday. He stands to earn a guaranteed $1.5 million this season if he cracks the big-league roster, plus up to $250,000 in incentives based on the number of starts he makes. He can choose to opt of the deal if he hasn’t joined the Royals by May 1.
“We’re giving him an opportunity to get back into the swing of things and see where he’s at,” manager Ned Yost said.
The transaction gives the Royals roster depth where they need it most.
With just more than a week left until the season opener on March 29, the Royals’ rotation is practically set. Danny Duffy and Ian Kennedy will lead the group and Jason Hammel, Nate Karns and Jakob Junis will fill out the back end.
But outside the five in the rotation, bullpen candidate Wily Peralta is the only pitcher on the 40-man roster with considerable experience starting at the major-league level. Prospect Eric Skoglund would certainly be on the short list if the need for a spot starter were to arise this season because of an injury.
But Buchholz is a veteran All-Star pitcher. Before being traded to the Phillies ahead of the 2017 season, he amassed a career ERA of 3.96 in 188 starts spanning 10 seasons with the Red Sox.
Like the Ricky Nolasco signing earlier this month, the addition of Buchholz is a low-risk deal with the potential for a high reward.
Left to wait out an offer like many players left frozen on the free-agent market, Buchholz has been throwing bullpen sessions for the last two months.
He hasn’t pitched in a game in nearly a year — he underwent surgery in April to repair a torn flexor tendon in his right forearm — but he has felt good on the mound. The forearm injury had nagged him for 2 1/2 years before he was removed in the third inning of his second start with the Phillies. He missed the rest of the season.
But now the pain is finally gone.
“When you have something surgically repaired it’s always in the back of your head, if you want to let it go or not want to let it go,” he said. “I think I’m over that hump already.”
Buchholz won’t be rushed in his progression. Still, it likely won’t be long before he starts facing hitters in batting practice and minor-league games.
“The hitters will tell me (if I'm ready) when I start throwing to them," he said. “I don’t expect it to take me that long. I’ve built up the strength for the most part, and it’s all about live (hitters), starting with the BP and then getting into some innings.”
