Royals sign former Cubs relief pitcher after making latest round of roster cuts

SHARE COPY LINK The Royals on Sunday, March 18, 2018, announced the signing of former Cubs pitcher Justin Grimm, who said he talked to Wade Davis before accepting a one-year major-league contract to go to Kansas City. Maria Torres

The Royals on Sunday, March 18, 2018, announced the signing of former Cubs pitcher Justin Grimm, who said he talked to Wade Davis before accepting a one-year major-league contract to go to Kansas City. Maria Torres