Royals sign former Cubs relief pitcher after making latest round of roster cuts

The Royals on Sunday signed former Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Justin Grimm to a one-year contract, which is worth $1.25 million with up to $300,000 in incentives.
Grimm, released by the Cubs on Thursday, said he texted former Royals closer Wade Davis to talk about KC.
Before the signing, the Royals sent Miguel Almonte, Sam Gaviglio, Trevor Oaks, Cam Gallagher and Ramon Torres to Class AAA Omaha. Gaviglio was designated for assignment to make room for Grimm on the 40-man roster.
Grimm, 29, made 50 appearances for the Cubs last season, going 1-2 with a 5.53 ERA (34 ER in 55.1 IP). In four-plus seasons in Chicago, Grimm was 11-12 with a 3.82 ERA (100 ER in 235.2 IP) in 263 appearances.
Never miss a local story.
Following the moves, the Royals have 47 players in major-league camp.
Comments