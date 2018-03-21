Which prospects might be part of the Royals future and who might get left behind

SHARE COPY LINK KC Royals assistant general manager JJ Picollo breaks down the future for prospect Hunter Dozier, whose versatility in the field has increased his stock and made him an ideal internal option for a major-league promotion. John Sleezer Chris Fickett

KC Royals assistant general manager JJ Picollo breaks down the future for prospect Hunter Dozier, whose versatility in the field has increased his stock and made him an ideal internal option for a major-league promotion. John Sleezer Chris Fickett