Mike Moustakas officially returns to Royals: 'Blessing in disguise,' he says

91 Dayton Moore on Mike Moustakas: 'We just can't wait to get work together again' Pause

73 Mike Moustakas: “It feels great to be back home.”

33 Ian Kennedy talks about working on his curveball

21 Danny Duffy reviews his start against White Sox

53 Royals pitcher Jakob Junis on trying his new curveball

60 Do the Royals need Salvador Perez’s energy? 'I wouldn't say that's fair' Ned Yost says

68 Kyle Zimmer back on the mound for Royals

82 Watch: Royals honor Spc. Christopher Morton in 2014

160 Royals pitcher Nathan Karns shows off piece of his rib removed in surgery