Royals prospects Starling, Mondesi are injured again. One might be a DL candidate

It may be a while before Royals prospects Bubba Starling and Adalberto Mondesi are in Cactus League games together again.
In the days since the Royals signed outfielder Jon Jay to a one-year contract on Tuesday, Starling’s oblique soreness has not improved.
Manager Ned Yost on Friday said Starling would be held out of practice for an extended period as he recovers from the injury, which is usually a slow process. Starling was shut down late last season after he injured his right oblique on throws in the outfield twice in two months.
This recent injury afflicts the left side.
“Which kind of puzzled and perplexed him,” Yost said.
Starling might be a candidate for the disabled list to start the season. The move would clear room for Mike Moustakas, who has reportedly agreed to a short-term contract to reunite with the Royals, on the roster.
Mondesi, meanwhile, is about a week away from getting back into games. He began to experience arm soreness in the last week and has been diagnosed with a slight shoulder impingement.
The Royals shut down Mondesi from throwing for five days. Mondesi took grounders on Friday and on Saturday will add batting practice to his schedule.
