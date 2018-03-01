Paulo Orlando hoping to represent Brazil in Royals’ Opening Day starting lineup

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 2:47 Royals pitcher Danny Duffy fondly remembers the dogs in his life Pause 2:25 Royals' Jorge Soler’s eighth-inning home run helps in 4-3 comeback win over Mariners 2:44 Royals' Yost having fun after 3-2 win over Reds 8:21 A look back at 50 years of Royals baseball in Kansas City 3:08 Royals general manager Dayton Moore on acquiring first baseman Lucas Duda 2:10 Lucas Duda on joining the Kansas City Royals 2:09 Royals pitcher Eric Skoglund is happy with the consistency of his curve 1:54 Royals keep offense going in 14-9 win over Mariners 1:46 Jorge Soler hits two long homers in Royals' 14-9 win 1:23 Royals keep Cactus League streak going with 10-6 win over Giants Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Kansas City Royals outfielder Paulo Orlando was told by manager Ned Yost to prepare in the offseason to compete for the center field position. John Sleezer and Maria Torres The Kansas City Star

Kansas City Royals outfielder Paulo Orlando was told by manager Ned Yost to prepare in the offseason to compete for the center field position. John Sleezer and Maria Torres The Kansas City Star