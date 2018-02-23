More Videos

Jesse Hahn will start for Royals in Cactus League opener 2:17

Jesse Hahn will start for Royals in Cactus League opener

Pause
Boulevard heads south of the border to honor the Royals with new beer 3:20

Boulevard heads south of the border to honor the Royals with new beer

Meet the Royals new ‘Mondi,’ Adalberto Mondesi 1:03

Meet the Royals new ‘Mondi,’ Adalberto Mondesi

Jorge Soler’s mobility impressing Royals manager Ned Yost 1:30

Jorge Soler’s mobility impressing Royals manager Ned Yost

Danny Duffy’s Alaskan Malamute, Sadie, in her seventh year at Royals spring training 1:02

Danny Duffy’s Alaskan Malamute, Sadie, in her seventh year at Royals spring training

Royals want players sleeping longer, eating better 1:38

Royals want players sleeping longer, eating better

Ned Yost is ready to end the discussion of texting with Eric Hosmer 0:45

Ned Yost is ready to end the discussion of texting with Eric Hosmer

Alex Gordon says it's time for Royals to start a new era 2:00

Alex Gordon says it's time for Royals to start a new era

Cody Asche feels he brings flexibility to the Royals 2:11

Cody Asche feels he brings flexibility to the Royals

Eric Hosmer on wearing Yordano Ventura's number in San Diego: 'It means a lot' 1:12

Eric Hosmer on wearing Yordano Ventura's number in San Diego: 'It means a lot'

Eric Hosmer's number with the Royals, 35, is retired by the Padres, so he'll wear No. 30 in San Diego. Hosmer spoke of late teammate Yordano Ventura on Tuesday. John Sleezer and Jason Boatright The Kansas City Star
Eric Hosmer's number with the Royals, 35, is retired by the Padres, so he'll wear No. 30 in San Diego. Hosmer spoke of late teammate Yordano Ventura on Tuesday. John Sleezer and Jason Boatright The Kansas City Star

Royals

Hosmer thanks fans, remembers Ventura in full-page goodbye ad in The Star

By Maria Torres

mtorres@kcstar.com

February 23, 2018 07:58 PM

Royals fans may want to grab a printed copy of The Kansas City Star this weekend.

Eric Hosmer, who this week officially signed an eight-year contract with the Padres, has taken out a full-page thank you ad in the newspaper. The message will run in the Saturday and Sunday editions.

In it, Hosmer describes his desire to carry on late teammate Yordano Ventura’s legacy during his career in San Diego.

“If you find yourself looking for me on the diamond, you will see me wearing number 30,” the ad reads. “While Ace remains close to my heart, from now on I’ll carry his legacy on my back.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Ten years later, this is what I know…I was raised Royal.”

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Jesse Hahn will start for Royals in Cactus League opener 2:17

Jesse Hahn will start for Royals in Cactus League opener

Pause
Boulevard heads south of the border to honor the Royals with new beer 3:20

Boulevard heads south of the border to honor the Royals with new beer

Meet the Royals new ‘Mondi,’ Adalberto Mondesi 1:03

Meet the Royals new ‘Mondi,’ Adalberto Mondesi

Jorge Soler’s mobility impressing Royals manager Ned Yost 1:30

Jorge Soler’s mobility impressing Royals manager Ned Yost

Danny Duffy’s Alaskan Malamute, Sadie, in her seventh year at Royals spring training 1:02

Danny Duffy’s Alaskan Malamute, Sadie, in her seventh year at Royals spring training

Royals want players sleeping longer, eating better 1:38

Royals want players sleeping longer, eating better

Ned Yost is ready to end the discussion of texting with Eric Hosmer 0:45

Ned Yost is ready to end the discussion of texting with Eric Hosmer

Alex Gordon says it's time for Royals to start a new era 2:00

Alex Gordon says it's time for Royals to start a new era

Cody Asche feels he brings flexibility to the Royals 2:11

Cody Asche feels he brings flexibility to the Royals

Eric Hosmer on wearing Yordano Ventura's number in San Diego: 'It means a lot' 1:12

Eric Hosmer on wearing Yordano Ventura's number in San Diego: 'It means a lot'

Jesse Hahn will start for Royals in Cactus League opener

View More Video