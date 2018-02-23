Hosmer thanks fans, remembers Ventura in full-page goodbye ad in The Star

Royals fans may want to grab a printed copy of The Kansas City Star this weekend.
Eric Hosmer, who this week officially signed an eight-year contract with the Padres, has taken out a full-page thank you ad in the newspaper. The message will run in the Saturday and Sunday editions.
In it, Hosmer describes his desire to carry on late teammate Yordano Ventura’s legacy during his career in San Diego.
“If you find yourself looking for me on the diamond, you will see me wearing number 30,” the ad reads. “While Ace remains close to my heart, from now on I’ll carry his legacy on my back.
“Ten years later, this is what I know…I was raised Royal.”
