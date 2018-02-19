More Videos

Royals general manager Dayton Moore spoke to reporters Sunday in Surprise, Arizona, following the free-agent departure of Eric Hosmer to the Padres. Maria Torres The Kansas City Star
Royals general manager Dayton Moore spoke to reporters Sunday in Surprise, Arizona, following the free-agent departure of Eric Hosmer to the Padres. Maria Torres The Kansas City Star

Royals

Eric Hosmer will honor Yordano Ventura with new jersey number in San Diego

By Maria Torres

mtorres@kcstar.com

February 19, 2018 10:38 PM

First baseman Eric Hosmer may not be a Royal by name, but he will carry a piece of his time with the organization on his back.

Eric Hosmer signed an 8 year deal with the San Diego Padres. Here is an early look at Hosmer in a Padres uniform. Video courtesy of @Padres/Twitter. Jason Boatright The Kansas City Star

Hosmer’s jersey with the Padres will sport the number 30 in honor of late teammate Yordano Ventura, according to MLB.com reporter AJ Cassavell.

The number 35 jersey that Hosmer wore in Kansas City was unavailable in San Diego. The Padres, who officially annouced Hosmer’s agreement to join the National League team Monday evening, previously retired the number in honor of pitcher Randy Jones, who became the first player to win a Cy Young Award in a Padres uniform in 1976.

When Ventura died last year in an offseason car crash in the Dominican Republic, Hosmer referred to Ventura as his brother in an Instagram post. The two players joined the Royals’ organization as teenagers in 2008.

Hosmer will be introduced at a news conference Tuesday at the Padres’ spring training complex in Peoria, Ariz. He arrived at the team’s facility Monday afternoon, two days after news broke that he would join the organization on an eight-year, $144 million contract.

The Royals tweeted Monday evening thanking Hosmer for his seven years in Kansas City.

Maria Torres: 816-234-4379, @maria_torres3

